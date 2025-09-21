СигналыРазделы
Leung Chung

Origin400

Leung Chung
0 отзывов
Надежность
14 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 200 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 33%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
692
Прибыльных трейдов:
549 (79.33%)
Убыточных трейдов:
143 (20.66%)
Лучший трейд:
35.35 USD
Худший трейд:
-20.24 USD
Общая прибыль:
887.94 USD (25 076 pips)
Общий убыток:
-473.97 USD (15 790 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (19.74 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
35.35 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.18
Торговая активность:
74.36%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.66%
Последний трейд:
18 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
53
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
8.06
Длинных трейдов:
327 (47.25%)
Коротких трейдов:
365 (52.75%)
Профит фактор:
1.87
Мат. ожидание:
0.60 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.62 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.31 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-51.27 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-51.27 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
15.14%
Годовой прогноз:
185.72%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.03 USD
Максимальная:
51.33 USD (3.63%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.65% (51.63 USD)
По эквити:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 692
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD+ 415
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD+ 9.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +35.35 USD
Худший трейд: -20 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +19.74 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -51.27 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

Нет отзывов
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
