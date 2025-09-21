SignaleKategorien
Leung Chung

Origin400

Leung Chung
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
15 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 200 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 34%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
702
Gewinntrades:
556 (79.20%)
Verlusttrades:
146 (20.80%)
Bester Trade:
35.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.24 USD
Bruttoprofit:
898.68 USD (25 358 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-477.89 USD (15 849 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (19.74 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
35.35 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
75.36%
Max deposit load:
3.66%
Letzter Trade:
28 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
21
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
8.20
Long-Positionen:
337 (48.01%)
Short-Positionen:
365 (51.99%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.88
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-51.27 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-51.27 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.04%
Jahresprognose:
133.95%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.03 USD
Maximaler:
51.33 USD (3.63%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.65% (51.63 USD)
Kapital:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 702
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 421
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 9.5K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +35.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +19.74 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -51.27 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 7" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
