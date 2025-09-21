SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Origin400
Leung Chung

Origin400

Leung Chung
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
15 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 200 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 33%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
699
Transacciones Rentables:
554 (79.25%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
145 (20.74%)
Mejor transacción:
35.35 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.24 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
894.84 USD (25 268 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-476.66 USD (15 824 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
21 (19.74 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
35.35 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Actividad comercial:
75.36%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.66%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
25
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
8.15
Transacciones Largas:
334 (47.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
365 (52.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.88
Beneficio Esperado:
0.60 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.29 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-51.27 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-51.27 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
12.68%
Pronóstico anual:
153.85%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.03 USD
Máxima:
51.33 USD (3.63%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.65% (51.63 USD)
De fondos:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 699
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD+ 419
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD+ 9.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +35.35 USD
Peor transacción: -20 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +19.74 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -51.27 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 7" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Origin400
200 USD al mes
33%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
15
96%
699
79%
75%
1.87
0.60
USD
9%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.