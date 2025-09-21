シグナルセクション
Leung Chung

Origin400

Leung Chung
レビュー0件
信頼性
15週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  200  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 33%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
699
利益トレード:
554 (79.25%)
損失トレード:
145 (20.74%)
ベストトレード:
35.35 USD
最悪のトレード:
-20.24 USD
総利益:
894.84 USD (25 268 pips)
総損失:
-476.66 USD (15 824 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
21 (19.74 USD)
最大連続利益:
35.35 USD (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.18
取引アクティビティ:
75.36%
最大入金額:
3.66%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
25
平均保有時間:
7 時間
リカバリーファクター:
8.15
長いトレード:
334 (47.78%)
短いトレード:
365 (52.22%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.88
期待されたペイオフ:
0.60 USD
平均利益:
1.62 USD
平均損失:
-3.29 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-51.27 USD)
最大連続損失:
-51.27 USD (3)
月間成長:
12.68%
年間予想:
153.85%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.03 USD
最大の:
51.33 USD (3.63%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.65% (51.63 USD)
エクイティによる:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 699
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD+ 419
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD+ 9.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +35.35 USD
最悪のトレード: -20 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +19.74 USD
最大連続損失: -51.27 USD

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
