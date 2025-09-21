- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.
Key Features:
-
Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.
-
Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.
-
Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.
-
Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.
Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.
-
No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.
-
High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
-
Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.
-
No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.
By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.
USD
USD
USD