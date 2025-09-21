信号部分
可靠性
14
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 200 USD per 
增长自 2025 33%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
694
盈利交易:
550 (79.25%)
亏损交易:
144 (20.75%)
最好交易:
35.35 USD
最差交易:
-20.24 USD
毛利:
888.51 USD (25 115 pips)
毛利亏损:
-474.98 USD (15 792 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (19.74 USD)
最大连续盈利:
35.35 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
74.36%
最大入金加载:
3.66%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
30
平均持有时间:
7 小时
采收率:
8.06
长期交易:
329 (47.41%)
短期交易:
365 (52.59%)
利润因子:
1.87
预期回报:
0.60 USD
平均利润:
1.62 USD
平均损失:
-3.30 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-51.27 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-51.27 USD (3)
每月增长:
13.44%
年度预测:
163.06%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.03 USD
最大值:
51.33 USD (3.63%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.65% (51.63 USD)
净值:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 694
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD+ 414
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD+ 9.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +35.35 USD
最差交易: -20 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +19.74 USD
最大连续亏损: -51.27 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

没有评论
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
