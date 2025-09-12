SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / The Line Electron EA
Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel

The Line Electron EA

Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 15%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
14.29 AUD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 AUD
Brüt kâr:
76.92 AUD (656 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (76.92 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
76.92 AUD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
1.95
Alım-satım etkinliği:
9.43%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.49%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
6 (75.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (25.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
9.62 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
9.62 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 AUD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
15.38%
Algo alım-satım:
75%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 AUD
Maksimum:
0.00 AUD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
20.26% (108.63 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 2
AUDUSD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 39
EURUSD 10
AUDUSD 1
USDCAD 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 328
EURUSD 203
AUDUSD 43
USDCAD 82
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +14.29 AUD
En kötü işlem: -0 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +76.92 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsAU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.36 × 2409
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.65 × 294
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.02 × 61
JunoMarkets-Server
1.12 × 17
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.12 × 116
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.43 × 128
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 273
Exness-MT5Real5
2.31 × 431
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
3.94 × 1318
VantageFX-Live
4.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.50 × 2
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
4.67 × 9
DerivSVG-Server
5.00 × 1
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.15 × 149
9 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
The Line Electron EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Trading System

Precision trading in the dynamic forex market requires sophisticated algorithms, adaptive strategies, and robust risk management. The Line Electron EA seamlessly integrates these critical elements into an intelligent system designed for optimal multi-currency trading performance. With five years of proven market experience and cutting-edge signal line technology, The Line Electron EA represents the evolution of algorithmic trading, helping both experienced traders and newcomers navigate the complexities and opportunities of modern forex markets.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.13 02:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 13:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.23 13:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 01:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 01:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 01:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 01:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 01:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
The Line Electron EA
Ayda 30 USD
15%
0
0
USD
577
AUD
3
75%
8
100%
9%
n/a
9.62
AUD
20%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.