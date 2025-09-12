SignalsSections
Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel

The Line Electron EA

Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 91%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
31 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
30.22 AUD
Worst trade:
0.00 AUD
Gross Profit:
455.69 AUD (2 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (455.69 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
455.69 AUD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.96
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
10.71%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
20 (64.52%)
Short Trades:
11 (35.48%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
14.70 AUD
Average Profit:
14.70 AUD
Average Loss:
0.00 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 AUD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.02%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
0.00 AUD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
21.39% (194.56 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 13
EURUSD 5
USDCHF 4
AUDUSD 3
AUDCAD 3
USDCAD 2
EURGBP 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 146
EURUSD 61
USDCHF 44
AUDUSD 25
AUDCAD 39
USDCAD 21
EURGBP 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 961
EURUSD 473
USDCHF 320
AUDUSD 201
AUDCAD 242
USDCAD 162
EURGBP 82
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.22 AUD
Worst trade: -0 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +455.69 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.36 × 2409
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.54 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 484
JunoMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.02 × 61
FusionMarkets-Live
1.55 × 179
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.60 × 20
GMI3-Real
1.67 × 3
xChief-MT5
1.93 × 15
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.10 × 359
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.17 × 289
Exness-MT5Real5
2.31 × 431
OxSecurities-Live
2.38 × 279
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
3.43 × 23
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
3.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
3.94 × 1318
Exness-MT5Real32
4.58 × 224
DerivSVG-Server
5.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
5.00 × 3
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.32 × 422
14 more...
good
No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.10 23:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 18:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 02:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 13:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.23 13:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 01:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 01:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 01:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 01:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 01:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
