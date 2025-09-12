- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
31 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
30.22 AUD
Worst trade:
0.00 AUD
Gross Profit:
455.69 AUD (2 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (455.69 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
455.69 AUD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.96
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
10.71%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
20 (64.52%)
Short Trades:
11 (35.48%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
14.70 AUD
Average Profit:
14.70 AUD
Average Loss:
0.00 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 AUD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.02%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
0.00 AUD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
21.39% (194.56 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|13
|EURUSD
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|146
|EURUSD
|61
|USDCHF
|44
|AUDUSD
|25
|AUDCAD
|39
|USDCAD
|21
|EURGBP
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|961
|EURUSD
|473
|USDCHF
|320
|AUDUSD
|201
|AUDCAD
|242
|USDCAD
|162
|EURGBP
|82
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.36 × 2409
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.54 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.56 × 484
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.02 × 61
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.55 × 179
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.60 × 20
|
GMI3-Real
|1.67 × 3
|
xChief-MT5
|1.93 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.10 × 359
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.17 × 289
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.31 × 431
|
OxSecurities-Live
|2.38 × 279
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|3.43 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|3.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.94 × 1318
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|4.58 × 224
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|5.00 × 3
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.32 × 422
good
No reviews
