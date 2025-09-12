The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 OANDA-Live-1 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.36 × 2409 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.54 × 28 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.56 × 484 JunoMarkets-Live 1.00 × 3 FundingTradersGroup-Server 1.02 × 61 FusionMarkets-Live 1.55 × 179 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 1.60 × 20 GMI3-Real 1.67 × 3 xChief-MT5 1.93 × 15 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.10 × 359 TitanFX-MT5-01 2.17 × 289 Exness-MT5Real5 2.31 × 431 OxSecurities-Live 2.38 × 279 BlackBullMarkets-Live 2.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real35 3.00 × 1 JunoMarkets-Server 3.43 × 23 Exness-MT5Real36 3.50 × 10 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 3.67 × 3 Exness-MT5Real2 3.94 × 1318 Exness-MT5Real32 4.58 × 224 DerivSVG-Server 5.00 × 1 VantageFX-Live 5.00 × 3 LiteFinance-MT5-Live 5.32 × 422 14 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor