Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel

The Line Electron EA

Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 18%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
14.29 AUD
Worst Trade:
0.00 AUD
Profitto lordo:
90.37 AUD (734 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (90.37 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
90.37 AUD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
2.10
Attività di trading:
9.43%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.49%
Ultimo trade:
52 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
10.04 AUD
Profitto medio:
10.04 AUD
Perdita media:
0.00 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 AUD (0)
Crescita mensile:
18.07%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 AUD
Massimale:
0.00 AUD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Per equità:
20.26% (108.63 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 2
AUDUSD 1
USDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 39
EURUSD 10
AUDUSD 1
USDCAD 9
USDCHF 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 328
EURUSD 203
AUDUSD 43
USDCAD 82
USDCHF 78
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.29 AUD
Worst Trade: -0 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +90.37 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.36 × 2409
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.65 × 294
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.02 × 61
JunoMarkets-Server
1.12 × 17
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.12 × 116
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.43 × 128
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 273
Exness-MT5Real5
2.31 × 431
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
3.94 × 1318
VantageFX-Live
4.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.50 × 2
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
4.67 × 9
DerivSVG-Server
5.00 × 1
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.15 × 149
9 più
The Line Electron EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Trading System

Precision trading in the dynamic forex market requires sophisticated algorithms, adaptive strategies, and robust risk management. The Line Electron EA seamlessly integrates these critical elements into an intelligent system designed for optimal multi-currency trading performance. With five years of proven market experience and cutting-edge signal line technology, The Line Electron EA represents the evolution of algorithmic trading, helping both experienced traders and newcomers navigate the complexities and opportunities of modern forex markets.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.13 02:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 13:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.23 13:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 01:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 01:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 01:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 01:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 01:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
