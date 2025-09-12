- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|39
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|9
|USDCHF
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|328
|EURUSD
|203
|AUDUSD
|43
|USDCAD
|82
|USDCHF
|78
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.36 × 2409
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.65 × 294
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.02 × 61
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.12 × 17
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.12 × 116
|
xChief-MT5
|1.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.43 × 128
|
GMI3-Real
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.77 × 273
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.31 × 431
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|3.70 × 176
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.94 × 1318
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.50 × 2
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|4.67 × 9
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.15 × 149
Precision trading in the dynamic forex market requires sophisticated algorithms, adaptive strategies, and robust risk management. The Line Electron EA seamlessly integrates these critical elements into an intelligent system designed for optimal multi-currency trading performance. With five years of proven market experience and cutting-edge signal line technology, The Line Electron EA represents the evolution of algorithmic trading, helping both experienced traders and newcomers navigate the complexities and opportunities of modern forex markets.
