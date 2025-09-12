- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|39
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|9
|USDCHF
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|328
|EURUSD
|203
|AUDUSD
|43
|USDCAD
|82
|USDCHF
|78
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.36 × 2409
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.65 × 294
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.02 × 61
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.12 × 17
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.12 × 116
|
xChief-MT5
|1.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.43 × 128
|
GMI3-Real
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.77 × 273
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.31 × 431
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|3.70 × 176
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.94 × 1318
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.50 × 2
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|4.67 × 9
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.15 × 149
Precision trading in the dynamic forex market requires sophisticated algorithms, adaptive strategies, and robust risk management. The Line Electron EA seamlessly integrates these critical elements into an intelligent system designed for optimal multi-currency trading performance. With five years of proven market experience and cutting-edge signal line technology, The Line Electron EA represents the evolution of algorithmic trading, helping both experienced traders and newcomers navigate the complexities and opportunities of modern forex markets.
