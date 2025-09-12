SignauxSections
Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel

The Line Electron EA

Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 18%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
9 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.29 AUD
Pire transaction:
0.00 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
90.37 AUD (734 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (90.37 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
90.37 AUD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.10
Activité de trading:
9.43%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.49%
Dernier trade:
44 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
6 (66.67%)
Courts trades:
3 (33.33%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
10.04 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.04 AUD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 AUD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.07%
Algo trading:
77%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
0.00 AUD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
20.26% (108.63 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 2
AUDUSD 1
USDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 39
EURUSD 10
AUDUSD 1
USDCAD 9
USDCHF 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 328
EURUSD 203
AUDUSD 43
USDCAD 82
USDCHF 78
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.29 AUD
Pire transaction: -0 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +90.37 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.36 × 2409
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.65 × 294
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.02 × 61
JunoMarkets-Server
1.12 × 17
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.12 × 116
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.43 × 128
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 273
Exness-MT5Real5
2.31 × 431
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
3.94 × 1318
VantageFX-Live
4.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.50 × 2
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
4.67 × 9
DerivSVG-Server
5.00 × 1
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.15 × 149
9 plus...
The Line Electron EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Trading System

Precision trading in the dynamic forex market requires sophisticated algorithms, adaptive strategies, and robust risk management. The Line Electron EA seamlessly integrates these critical elements into an intelligent system designed for optimal multi-currency trading performance. With five years of proven market experience and cutting-edge signal line technology, The Line Electron EA represents the evolution of algorithmic trading, helping both experienced traders and newcomers navigate the complexities and opportunities of modern forex markets.


Aucun avis
2025.10.13 02:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 13:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.23 13:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 01:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 01:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 01:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 01:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 01:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
The Line Electron EA
30 USD par mois
18%
0
0
USD
590
AUD
3
77%
9
100%
9%
n/a
10.04
AUD
20%
1:500
