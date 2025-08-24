SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Goldplup on XAUUSD
Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
2 / 5 USD
Ayda 38.5 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 599%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
387
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
239 (61.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
148 (38.24%)
En iyi işlem:
73.89 USD
En kötü işlem:
-38.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 154.98 USD (1 161 903 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 446.72 USD (860 448 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (74.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
98.22 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
15.19%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
56.27%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
36 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
6.82
Alış işlemleri:
276 (71.32%)
Satış işlemleri:
111 (28.68%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.49
Beklenen getiri:
1.83 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.02 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-44.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-66.00 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
106.90%
Algo alım-satım:
17%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
27.91 USD
Maksimum:
103.79 USD (13.57%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
28.33% (103.37 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 387
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 708
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 301K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +73.89 USD
En kötü işlem: -39 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +74.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -44.41 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
9.42 × 152
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
Exness-MT5Real8
25.37 × 246
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135% per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 07:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.22 08:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 07:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 12:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 04:10
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.11 04:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 22:40
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.10 22:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 20:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 06:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 04:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.04 04:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 18:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Goldplup on XAUUSD
Ayda 38.5 USD
599%
2
5
USD
308
USD
11
17%
387
61%
15%
1.48
1.83
USD
28%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.