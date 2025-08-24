- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|387
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|708
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|301K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.
📌 Strategy Overview
-
Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.
-
Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.
-
Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.
🔒 Risk Management
-
Annual Target: ~80% – 135% per year.
-
Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.
-
Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.
📊 Broker & Setup
-
Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.
-
Recommended broker:
-
Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account
-
💡 Investor Notes
-
Suggested deposit: $200+
-
Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.
-
Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.
-
⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.
