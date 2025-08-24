シグナルセクション
トレード:
722
利益トレード:
433 (59.97%)
損失トレード:
289 (40.03%)
ベストトレード:
73.89 USD
最悪のトレード:
-55.00 USD
総利益:
4 285.46 USD (2 088 192 pips)
総損失:
-3 157.78 USD (1 661 009 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (74.71 USD)
最大連続利益:
226.38 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
11.08%
最大入金額:
56.62%
最近のトレード:
50 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
32
平均保有時間:
26 分
リカバリーファクター:
4.97
長いトレード:
500 (69.25%)
短いトレード:
222 (30.75%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.36
期待されたペイオフ:
1.56 USD
平均利益:
9.90 USD
平均損失:
-10.93 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-74.50 USD)
最大連続損失:
-110.00 USD (3)
月間成長:
85.29%
年間予想:
1 034.89%
アルゴリズム取引:
17%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
27.91 USD
最大の:
227.05 USD (21.50%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
52.69% (200.19 USD)
エクイティによる:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 722
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 427K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +73.89 USD
最悪のトレード: -55 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +74.71 USD
最大連続損失: -74.50 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real7"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.

Q&A:

Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?

= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.

シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Goldplup on XAUUSD
38.5 USD/月
1 905%
2
5.1K
USD
314
USD
19
17%
722
59%
11%
1.35
1.56
USD
53%
1:200
