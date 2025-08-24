- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|387
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|708
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|301K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|9.42 × 152
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.57 × 205
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|25.37 × 246
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.
📌 Strategy Overview
-
Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.
-
Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.
-
Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.
🔒 Risk Management
-
Annual Target: ~80% – 135% per year.
-
Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.
-
Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.
📊 Broker & Setup
-
Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.
-
Recommended broker:
-
Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account
-
💡 Investor Notes
-
Suggested deposit: $200+
-
Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.
-
Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.
-
⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.
USD
USD
USD