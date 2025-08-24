SignauxSections
Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
2 / 5 USD
Copie pour 38.5 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 599%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
387
Bénéfice trades:
239 (61.75%)
Perte trades:
148 (38.24%)
Meilleure transaction:
73.89 USD
Pire transaction:
-38.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 154.98 USD (1 161 903 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 446.72 USD (860 448 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (74.71 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
98.22 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
15.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
56.27%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
36 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
6.82
Longs trades:
276 (71.32%)
Courts trades:
111 (28.68%)
Facteur de profit:
1.49
Rendement attendu:
1.83 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-44.41 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-66.00 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
106.90%
Algo trading:
17%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
27.91 USD
Maximal:
103.79 USD (13.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.33% (103.37 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 387
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 708
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 301K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +73.89 USD
Pire transaction: -39 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +74.71 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -44.41 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
9.42 × 152
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
Exness-MT5Real8
25.37 × 246
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135% per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.


Aucun avis
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 07:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.22 08:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 07:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 12:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 04:10
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.11 04:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 22:40
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.10 22:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 20:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 06:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 04:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.04 04:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 18:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
