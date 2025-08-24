信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Goldplup on XAUUSD
Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
0条评论
可靠性
19
2 / 5K USD
每月复制 38.5 USD per 
增长自 2025 1 881%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
721
盈利交易:
432 (59.91%)
亏损交易:
289 (40.08%)
最好交易:
73.89 USD
最差交易:
-55.00 USD
毛利:
4 281.72 USD (2 084 446 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 157.78 USD (1 661 009 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (74.71 USD)
最大连续盈利:
226.38 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
11.08%
最大入金加载:
56.62%
最近交易:
12 几分钟前
每周交易:
32
平均持有时间:
26 分钟
采收率:
4.95
长期交易:
499 (69.21%)
短期交易:
222 (30.79%)
利润因子:
1.36
预期回报:
1.56 USD
平均利润:
9.91 USD
平均损失:
-10.93 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-74.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-110.00 USD (3)
每月增长:
83.13%
年度预测:
1 008.59%
算法交易:
17%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
27.91 USD
最大值:
227.05 USD (21.50%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
52.69% (200.19 USD)
净值:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 721
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 423K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +73.89 USD
最差交易: -55 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +74.71 USD
最大连续亏损: -74.50 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.

Q&A:

Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?

= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.

信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Goldplup on XAUUSD
每月38.5 USD
1 881%
2
5K
USD
310
USD
19
17%
721
59%
11%
1.35
1.56
USD
53%
1:200
