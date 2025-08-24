SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Goldplup on XAUUSD
Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
19 semanas
2 / 5.1K USD
Copiar por 38.5 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 1 905%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
722
Negociações com lucro:
433 (59.97%)
Negociações com perda:
289 (40.03%)
Melhor negociação:
73.89 USD
Pior negociação:
-55.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 285.46 USD (2 088 192 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 157.78 USD (1 661 009 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (74.71 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
226.38 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
11.08%
Depósito máximo carregado:
56.62%
Último negócio:
42 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
32
Tempo médio de espera:
26 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
4.97
Negociações longas:
500 (69.25%)
Negociações curtas:
222 (30.75%)
Fator de lucro:
1.36
Valor esperado:
1.56 USD
Lucro médio:
9.90 USD
Perda média:
-10.93 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-74.50 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-110.00 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
85.29%
Previsão anual:
1 034.89%
Algotrading:
17%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
27.91 USD
Máximo:
227.05 USD (21.50%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
52.69% (200.19 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 722
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 427K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +73.89 USD
Pior negociação: -55 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +74.71 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -74.50 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real7" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.

Q&A:

Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?

= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.

