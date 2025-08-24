SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Goldplup on XAUUSD
Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
2 / 5 USD
Copia per 38.5 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 599%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
387
Profit Trade:
239 (61.75%)
Loss Trade:
148 (38.24%)
Best Trade:
73.89 USD
Worst Trade:
-38.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 154.98 USD (1 161 903 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 446.72 USD (860 448 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (74.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
98.22 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
15.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
56.27%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
36 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
6.82
Long Trade:
276 (71.32%)
Short Trade:
111 (28.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.49
Profitto previsto:
1.83 USD
Profitto medio:
9.02 USD
Perdita media:
-9.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-44.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-66.00 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
106.90%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
27.91 USD
Massimale:
103.79 USD (13.57%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.33% (103.37 USD)
Per equità:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 387
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 708
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 301K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +73.89 USD
Worst Trade: -39 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +74.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -44.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
9.42 × 152
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
Exness-MT5Real8
25.37 × 246
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135% per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 07:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.22 08:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 07:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 12:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 04:10
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.11 04:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 22:40
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.10 22:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 20:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 06:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 04:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.04 04:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 18:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Goldplup on XAUUSD
38.5USD al mese
599%
2
5
USD
308
USD
11
17%
387
61%
15%
1.48
1.83
USD
28%
1:200
