✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.

Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system , limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

Annual Target : ~ 80% – 135% per year.

Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

Recommended broker: Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account



💡 Investor Notes

Suggested deposit: $200+

Average results: ±10% monthly returns , with maximum drawdown capped around 20% .

Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.



