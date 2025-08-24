- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|722
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|427K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.57 × 205
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.
📌 Strategy Overview
-
Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.
-
Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.
-
Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.
🔒 Risk Management
-
Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.
-
Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.
-
Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.
📊 Broker & Setup
-
Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.
-
Recommended broker:
-
Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account
-
💡 Investor Notes
-
Suggested deposit: $200+
-
Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.
-
Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.
-
⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.
Q&A:
Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?
= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.
