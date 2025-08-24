СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Goldplup on XAUUSD
Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
0 отзывов
Надежность
19 недель
2 / 5.1K USD
Копировать за 38.5 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 1 905%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
722
Прибыльных трейдов:
433 (59.97%)
Убыточных трейдов:
289 (40.03%)
Лучший трейд:
73.89 USD
Худший трейд:
-55.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 285.46 USD (2 088 192 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 157.78 USD (1 661 009 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (74.71 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
226.38 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
11.08%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
56.62%
Последний трейд:
40 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
32
Ср. время удержания:
26 минут
Фактор восстановления:
4.97
Длинных трейдов:
500 (69.25%)
Коротких трейдов:
222 (30.75%)
Профит фактор:
1.36
Мат. ожидание:
1.56 USD
Средняя прибыль:
9.90 USD
Средний убыток:
-10.93 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-74.50 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-110.00 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
85.29%
Годовой прогноз:
1 034.89%
Алготрейдинг:
17%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
27.91 USD
Максимальная:
227.05 USD (21.50%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
52.69% (200.19 USD)
По эквити:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 722
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 427K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +73.89 USD
Худший трейд: -55 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +74.71 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -74.50 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.

Q&A:

Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?

= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.02 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 02:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 00:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 05:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 04:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Goldplup on XAUUSD
38.5 USD в месяц
1 905%
2
5.1K
USD
314
USD
19
17%
722
59%
11%
1.35
1.56
USD
53%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.