- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|721
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|423K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.
📌 Strategy Overview
-
Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.
-
Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.
-
Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.
🔒 Risk Management
-
Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.
-
Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.
-
Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.
📊 Broker & Setup
-
Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.
-
Recommended broker:
-
Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account
-
💡 Investor Notes
-
Suggested deposit: $200+
-
Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.
-
Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.
-
⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.
Q&A:
Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?
= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.
