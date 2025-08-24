SignalsSections
Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
2 / 5.1K USD
Copy for 38.5 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 881%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
721
Profit Trades:
432 (59.91%)
Loss Trades:
289 (40.08%)
Best trade:
73.89 USD
Worst trade:
-55.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4 281.72 USD (2 084 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 157.78 USD (1 661 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (74.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
226.38 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
11.08%
Max deposit load:
56.62%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.95
Long Trades:
499 (69.21%)
Short Trades:
222 (30.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
9.91 USD
Average Loss:
-10.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-74.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
83.13%
Annual Forecast:
1 008.59%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.91 USD
Maximal:
227.05 USD (21.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.69% (200.19 USD)
By Equity:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 721
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 423K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +73.89 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.

Q&A:

Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?

= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.

No reviews
