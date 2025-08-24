- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|775
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|394K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real7"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.
📌 Strategy Overview
-
Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.
-
Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.
-
Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.
🔒 Risk Management
-
Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.
-
Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.
-
Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.
📊 Broker & Setup
-
Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.
-
Recommended broker:
-
Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account
-
💡 Investor Notes
-
Suggested deposit: $200+
-
Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.
-
Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.
-
⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.
Q&A:
Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?
= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.
