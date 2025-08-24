시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Goldplup on XAUUSD
Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
0 리뷰
안정성
20
3 / 4.4K USD
월별 38.5 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 1 187%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
775
이익 거래:
460 (59.35%)
손실 거래:
315 (40.65%)
최고의 거래:
73.89 USD
최악의 거래:
-55.00 USD
총 수익:
4 766.23 USD (2 205 116 pips)
총 손실:
-3 751.20 USD (1 811 267 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (74.71 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
226.38 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
11.08%
최대 입금량:
56.62%
최근 거래:
17 분 전
주별 거래 수:
46
평균 유지 시간:
25 분
회복 요인:
4.47
롱(주식매수):
536 (69.16%)
숏(주식차입매도):
239 (30.84%)
수익 요인:
1.27
기대수익:
1.31 USD
평균 이익:
10.36 USD
평균 손실:
-11.91 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-74.50 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-110.00 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
5.43%
연간 예측:
65.93%
Algo 트레이딩:
18%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
27.91 USD
최대한의:
227.05 USD (21.50%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
52.69% (200.19 USD)
자본금별:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 775
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 394K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +73.89 USD
최악의 거래: -55 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +74.71 USD
연속 최대 손실: -74.50 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real7"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 3
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.

Q&A:

Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?

= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 21:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 17:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 16:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 06:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 15:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 06:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 23:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 02:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 00:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Goldplup on XAUUSD
월별 38.5 USD
1 187%
3
4.4K
USD
251
USD
20
18%
775
59%
11%
1.27
1.31
USD
53%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.