Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
19 Wochen
2 / 5.1K USD
Für 38.5 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1 905%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
722
Gewinntrades:
433 (59.97%)
Verlusttrades:
289 (40.03%)
Bester Trade:
73.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-55.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 285.46 USD (2 088 192 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 157.78 USD (1 661 009 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (74.71 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
226.38 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
11.08%
Max deposit load:
56.62%
Letzter Trade:
58 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
32
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
26 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
4.97
Long-Positionen:
500 (69.25%)
Short-Positionen:
222 (30.75%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.36
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.90 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-74.50 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-110.00 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
85.29%
Jahresprognose:
1 034.89%
Algo-Trading:
17%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
27.91 USD
Maximaler:
227.05 USD (21.50%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
52.69% (200.19 USD)
Kapital:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 722
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 427K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +73.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -55 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +74.71 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -74.50 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real7" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.

Q&A:

Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?

= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.02 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 02:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 00:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 05:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 04:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
