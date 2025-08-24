SeñalesSecciones
Wesley

Goldplup on XAUUSD

Wesley
Fiabilidad
19 semanas
2 / 5.1K USD
incremento desde 2025 1 881%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
721
Transacciones Rentables:
432 (59.91%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
289 (40.08%)
Mejor transacción:
73.89 USD
Peor transacción:
-55.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 281.72 USD (2 084 446 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 157.78 USD (1 661 009 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (74.71 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
226.38 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
11.08%
Carga máxima del depósito:
56.62%
Último trade:
27 minutos
Trades a la semana:
31
Tiempo medio de espera:
26 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
4.95
Transacciones Largas:
499 (69.21%)
Transacciones Cortas:
222 (30.79%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.36
Beneficio Esperado:
1.56 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.91 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-10.93 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-74.50 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-110.00 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
83.13%
Pronóstico anual:
1 008.59%
Trading algorítmico:
17%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
27.91 USD
Máxima:
227.05 USD (21.50%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
52.69% (200.19 USD)
De fondos:
13.80% (23.74 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 721
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 423K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +73.89 USD
Peor transacción: -55 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +74.71 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -74.50 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real7" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
GoldPlup EA Performance

✨ This is the verified performance of GoldPlup EA.
Use it on your own MT5 account, or simply subscribe to my signal if you prefer a fully hands-off option.

📌 Strategy Overview

  • Powered by a dynamic Donchian breakout system, limited to 1 position at a time with strict risk controls.

  • Designed for traders and investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth instead of high-risk gambling.

  • Focuses only on XAU/USD (Gold) — one pair, one proven edge.

🔒 Risk Management

  • Annual Target: ~80% – 135%+ per year.

  • Always prioritizes capital protection first, profit second → steady compounding.

  • Built with conservative risk limits, no martingale or dangerous recovery tricks.

📊 Broker & Setup

  • Runs 24/5 — use a stable VPS for best performance.

  • Recommended broker:

    • Exness – Raw Spread / Pro Account

💡 Investor Notes

  • Suggested deposit: $200+

  • Average results: ±10% monthly returns, with maximum drawdown capped around 20%.

  • Best for long-term investors → keep running for at least 1–3 months to see stable growth.

  • ⚠️ Reminder: There is no “holy grail” in trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose.

✅ Whether you want to own the EA and run it yourself, or just copy my live signal, GoldPlup EA is built for consistent performance with controlled risk.

Q&A:

Why is the signals algo trade only below 20% ?

= Hi, thanks for your question. Yes — the EA only places buy/sell stop orders and manages the trailing stop-loss. Because of that, MT5 sometimes shows a lower “algorithmic trading” percentage, but the trades themselves still come fully from the EA. There’s no manual trading involved in the signal.

2026.01.02 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 02:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 00:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 05:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 04:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Goldplup on XAUUSD
38.5 USD al mes
1 881%
2
5.1K
USD
314
USD
19
17%
721
59%
11%
1.35
1.56
USD
53%
1:200
