Oky Prasetyo

Family Traders

Oky Prasetyo
0 inceleme
12 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -5%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
83
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
38 (45.78%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
45 (54.22%)
En iyi işlem:
148.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-153.41 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 076.17 USD (137 729 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 224.80 USD (138 492 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (1 636.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 636.44 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.25%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.92%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.10
Alış işlemleri:
59 (71.08%)
Satış işlemleri:
24 (28.92%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.96
Beklenen getiri:
-1.79 USD
Ortalama kâr:
107.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-93.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-932.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-932.03 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
33.25%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 134.98 USD
Maksimum:
1 438.38 USD (43.54%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
43.54% (1 438.38 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.28% (330.27 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -149
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -763
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +148.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -153 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 636.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -932.03 USD

🌐 Family Traders – Your Strategic Partner in Smart Trading

Family Traders is a reliable provider of precision trading signals, offering real-time, data-backed market analysis tailored to empower traders at every level—from novices to seasoned professionals. Our mission is to help you trade smarter and more confidently in dynamic financial markets.

🔍 Why Trade with Family Traders?

High-Accuracy Signals
Every signal is meticulously crafted by our expert analysts using a combination of technical and fundamental strategies, ensuring optimal trade setups.

Instant Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead of the market with instant notifications via Telegram or WhatsApp, guiding you on the best entry and exit opportunities.

Emphasis on Risk Management
Each signal includes clearly defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, helping you protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Transparent & Educational Approach
Gain access to detailed performance reports and continuous trading education to elevate your skills over time.

Engaged Trading Community
Join a private community of active traders, where insights are shared and collective growth is encouraged.

💡 Margin Per Trade: 1%
Example: With a $1000 balance, use lot size 0.01 per trade.

📈 Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently.

With Family Traders, you no longer need to worry about market noise. Focus on refining your strategy—while we handle the analysis and provide you with the signals that matter.


İnceleme yok
