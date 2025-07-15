SignalsSections
Oky Prasetyo

Family Traders

Oky Prasetyo
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 60%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
78 (49.68%)
Loss Trades:
79 (50.32%)
Best trade:
251.35 USD
Worst trade:
-256.38 USD
Gross Profit:
12 122.66 USD (321 951 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 316.03 USD (274 971 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 636.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 483.68 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
68.15%
Max deposit load:
10.92%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
104 (66.24%)
Short Trades:
53 (33.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
11.51 USD
Average Profit:
155.42 USD
Average Loss:
-130.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 127.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 127.43 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-33.52%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 134.98 USD
Maximal:
2 676.59 USD (35.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.54% (1 438.38 USD)
By Equity:
10.28% (330.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 157
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 47K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +251.35 USD
Worst trade: -256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 636.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 127.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
🌐 Family Traders – Your Strategic Partner in Smart Trading

Family Traders is a reliable provider of precision trading signals, offering real-time, data-backed market analysis tailored to empower traders at every level—from novices to seasoned professionals. Our mission is to help you trade smarter and more confidently in dynamic financial markets.

🔍 Why Trade with Family Traders?

High-Accuracy Signals
Every signal is meticulously crafted by our expert analysts using a combination of technical and fundamental strategies, ensuring optimal trade setups.

Instant Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead of the market with instant notifications via Telegram or WhatsApp, guiding you on the best entry and exit opportunities.

Emphasis on Risk Management
Each signal includes clearly defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, helping you protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Transparent & Educational Approach
Gain access to detailed performance reports and continuous trading education to elevate your skills over time.

Engaged Trading Community
Join a private community of active traders, where insights are shared and collective growth is encouraged.

💡 Margin Per Trade: 1%
Example: With a $1000 balance, use lot size 0.01 per trade.

📈 Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently.

With Family Traders, you no longer need to worry about market noise. Focus on refining your strategy—while we handle the analysis and provide you with the signals that matter.


No reviews
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 02:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 09:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 00:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 11:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 06:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 05:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
