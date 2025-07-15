SignauxSections
Oky Prasetyo

Family Traders

Oky Prasetyo
0 avis
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -5%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
81
Bénéfice trades:
37 (45.67%)
Perte trades:
44 (54.32%)
Meilleure transaction:
148.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-153.41 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 987.39 USD (134 729 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 133.89 USD (135 492 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (1 636.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 636.44 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
85.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.92%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.10
Longs trades:
58 (71.60%)
Courts trades:
23 (28.40%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-1.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
107.77 USD
Perte moyenne:
-93.95 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-932.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-932.03 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
27.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 134.98 USD
Maximal:
1 438.38 USD (43.54%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
43.54% (1 438.38 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.28% (330.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -146
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -763
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +148.80 USD
Pire transaction: -153 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 636.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -932.03 USD

🌐 Family Traders – Your Strategic Partner in Smart Trading

Family Traders is a reliable provider of precision trading signals, offering real-time, data-backed market analysis tailored to empower traders at every level—from novices to seasoned professionals. Our mission is to help you trade smarter and more confidently in dynamic financial markets.

🔍 Why Trade with Family Traders?

High-Accuracy Signals
Every signal is meticulously crafted by our expert analysts using a combination of technical and fundamental strategies, ensuring optimal trade setups.

Instant Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead of the market with instant notifications via Telegram or WhatsApp, guiding you on the best entry and exit opportunities.

Emphasis on Risk Management
Each signal includes clearly defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, helping you protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Transparent & Educational Approach
Gain access to detailed performance reports and continuous trading education to elevate your skills over time.

Engaged Trading Community
Join a private community of active traders, where insights are shared and collective growth is encouraged.

💡 Margin Per Trade: 1%
Example: With a $1000 balance, use lot size 0.01 per trade.

📈 Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently.

With Family Traders, you no longer need to worry about market noise. Focus on refining your strategy—while we handle the analysis and provide you with the signals that matter.


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 09:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 00:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 11:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 06:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 05:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 06:21
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.15 06:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 06:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Family Traders
30 USD par mois
-5%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
12
0%
81
45%
85%
0.96
-1.81
USD
44%
1:50
