SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Family Traders
Oky Prasetyo

Family Traders

Oky Prasetyo
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
22 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 60%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
157
Negociações com lucro:
78 (49.68%)
Negociações com perda:
79 (50.32%)
Melhor negociação:
251.35 USD
Pior negociação:
-256.38 USD
Lucro bruto:
12 122.66 USD (321 951 pips)
Perda bruta:
-10 316.03 USD (274 971 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (1 636.44 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 483.68 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
68.15%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.92%
Último negócio:
22 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.67
Negociações longas:
104 (66.24%)
Negociações curtas:
53 (33.76%)
Fator de lucro:
1.18
Valor esperado:
11.51 USD
Lucro médio:
155.42 USD
Perda média:
-130.58 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-2 127.43 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 127.43 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
-33.52%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 134.98 USD
Máximo:
2 676.59 USD (35.77%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
43.54% (1 438.38 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.28% (330.27 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 157
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 47K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +251.35 USD
Pior negociação: -256 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 636.44 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 127.43 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

🌐 Family Traders – Your Strategic Partner in Smart Trading

Family Traders is a reliable provider of precision trading signals, offering real-time, data-backed market analysis tailored to empower traders at every level—from novices to seasoned professionals. Our mission is to help you trade smarter and more confidently in dynamic financial markets.

🔍 Why Trade with Family Traders?

High-Accuracy Signals
Every signal is meticulously crafted by our expert analysts using a combination of technical and fundamental strategies, ensuring optimal trade setups.

Instant Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead of the market with instant notifications via Telegram or WhatsApp, guiding you on the best entry and exit opportunities.

Emphasis on Risk Management
Each signal includes clearly defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, helping you protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Transparent & Educational Approach
Gain access to detailed performance reports and continuous trading education to elevate your skills over time.

Engaged Trading Community
Join a private community of active traders, where insights are shared and collective growth is encouraged.

💡 Margin Per Trade: 1%
Example: With a $1000 balance, use lot size 0.01 per trade.

📈 Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently.

With Family Traders, you no longer need to worry about market noise. Focus on refining your strategy—while we handle the analysis and provide you with the signals that matter.


Sem comentários
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 02:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 09:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 00:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 11:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 06:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 05:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Family Traders
30 USD por mês
60%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
22
0%
157
49%
68%
1.17
11.51
USD
44%
1:50
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.