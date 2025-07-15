SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Family Traders
Oky Prasetyo

Family Traders

Oky Prasetyo
0 recensioni
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -5%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
83
Profit Trade:
38 (45.78%)
Loss Trade:
45 (54.22%)
Best Trade:
148.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-153.41 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 076.17 USD (137 729 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 224.80 USD (138 492 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (1 636.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 636.44 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
85.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.92%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.10
Long Trade:
59 (71.08%)
Short Trade:
24 (28.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-1.79 USD
Profitto medio:
107.27 USD
Perdita media:
-93.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-932.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-932.03 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
33.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 134.98 USD
Massimale:
1 438.38 USD (43.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
43.54% (1 438.38 USD)
Per equità:
10.28% (330.27 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -149
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -763
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +148.80 USD
Worst Trade: -153 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 636.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -932.03 USD

🌐 Family Traders – Your Strategic Partner in Smart Trading

Family Traders is a reliable provider of precision trading signals, offering real-time, data-backed market analysis tailored to empower traders at every level—from novices to seasoned professionals. Our mission is to help you trade smarter and more confidently in dynamic financial markets.

🔍 Why Trade with Family Traders?

High-Accuracy Signals
Every signal is meticulously crafted by our expert analysts using a combination of technical and fundamental strategies, ensuring optimal trade setups.

Instant Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead of the market with instant notifications via Telegram or WhatsApp, guiding you on the best entry and exit opportunities.

Emphasis on Risk Management
Each signal includes clearly defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, helping you protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Transparent & Educational Approach
Gain access to detailed performance reports and continuous trading education to elevate your skills over time.

Engaged Trading Community
Join a private community of active traders, where insights are shared and collective growth is encouraged.

💡 Margin Per Trade: 1%
Example: With a $1000 balance, use lot size 0.01 per trade.

📈 Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently.

With Family Traders, you no longer need to worry about market noise. Focus on refining your strategy—while we handle the analysis and provide you with the signals that matter.


Non ci sono recensioni
