Oky Prasetyo

Family Traders

Oky Prasetyo
レビュー0件
信頼性
22週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 60%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
157
利益トレード:
78 (49.68%)
損失トレード:
79 (50.32%)
ベストトレード:
251.35 USD
最悪のトレード:
-256.38 USD
総利益:
12 122.66 USD (321 951 pips)
総損失:
-10 316.03 USD (274 971 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (1 636.44 USD)
最大連続利益:
2 483.68 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
68.15%
最大入金額:
10.92%
最近のトレード:
23 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.67
長いトレード:
104 (66.24%)
短いトレード:
53 (33.76%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.18
期待されたペイオフ:
11.51 USD
平均利益:
155.42 USD
平均損失:
-130.58 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-2 127.43 USD)
最大連続損失:
-2 127.43 USD (9)
月間成長:
-33.52%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 134.98 USD
最大の:
2 676.59 USD (35.77%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
43.54% (1 438.38 USD)
エクイティによる:
10.28% (330.27 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 157
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +251.35 USD
最悪のトレード: -256 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +1 636.44 USD
最大連続損失: -2 127.43 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

🌐 Family Traders – Your Strategic Partner in Smart Trading

Family Traders is a reliable provider of precision trading signals, offering real-time, data-backed market analysis tailored to empower traders at every level—from novices to seasoned professionals. Our mission is to help you trade smarter and more confidently in dynamic financial markets.

🔍 Why Trade with Family Traders?

High-Accuracy Signals
Every signal is meticulously crafted by our expert analysts using a combination of technical and fundamental strategies, ensuring optimal trade setups.

Instant Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead of the market with instant notifications via Telegram or WhatsApp, guiding you on the best entry and exit opportunities.

Emphasis on Risk Management
Each signal includes clearly defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, helping you protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Transparent & Educational Approach
Gain access to detailed performance reports and continuous trading education to elevate your skills over time.

Engaged Trading Community
Join a private community of active traders, where insights are shared and collective growth is encouraged.

💡 Margin Per Trade: 1%
Example: With a $1000 balance, use lot size 0.01 per trade.

📈 Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently.

With Family Traders, you no longer need to worry about market noise. Focus on refining your strategy—while we handle the analysis and provide you with the signals that matter.


レビューなし
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 02:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 09:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 00:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 11:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 06:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 05:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Family Traders
30 USD/月
60%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
22
0%
157
49%
68%
1.17
11.51
USD
44%
1:50
