Oky Prasetyo

Family Traders

Oky Prasetyo
0 리뷰
안정성
26
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 52%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
160
이익 거래:
79 (49.37%)
손실 거래:
81 (50.63%)
최고의 거래:
251.35 USD
최악의 거래:
-256.38 USD
총 수익:
12 370.43 USD (326 951 pips)
총 손실:
-10 818.03 USD (284 971 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (1 636.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 483.68 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
62.07%
최대 입금량:
10.92%
최근 거래:
23 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
0.49
롱(주식매수):
107 (66.88%)
숏(주식차입매도):
53 (33.13%)
수익 요인:
1.14
기대수익:
9.70 USD
평균 이익:
156.59 USD
평균 손실:
-133.56 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-2 281.15 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 281.15 USD (10)
월별 성장률:
-8.51%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 134.98 USD
최대한의:
3 178.59 USD (42.48%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
43.54% (1 438.38 USD)
자본금별:
10.28% (330.27 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 42K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +251.35 USD
최악의 거래: -256 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +1 636.44 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 281.15 USD

🌐 Family Traders – Your Strategic Partner in Smart Trading

Family Traders is a reliable provider of precision trading signals, offering real-time, data-backed market analysis tailored to empower traders at every level—from novices to seasoned professionals. Our mission is to help you trade smarter and more confidently in dynamic financial markets.

🔍 Why Trade with Family Traders?

High-Accuracy Signals
Every signal is meticulously crafted by our expert analysts using a combination of technical and fundamental strategies, ensuring optimal trade setups.

Instant Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead of the market with instant notifications via Telegram or WhatsApp, guiding you on the best entry and exit opportunities.

Emphasis on Risk Management
Each signal includes clearly defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, helping you protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Transparent & Educational Approach
Gain access to detailed performance reports and continuous trading education to elevate your skills over time.

Engaged Trading Community
Join a private community of active traders, where insights are shared and collective growth is encouraged.

💡 Margin Per Trade: 1%
Example: With a $1000 balance, use lot size 0.01 per trade.

📈 Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently.

With Family Traders, you no longer need to worry about market noise. Focus on refining your strategy—while we handle the analysis and provide you with the signals that matter.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 03:59
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 02:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 09:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 00:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 11:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
