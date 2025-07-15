SeñalesSecciones
Oky Prasetyo

Family Traders

Oky Prasetyo
Fiabilidad
22 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 60%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
157
Transacciones Rentables:
78 (49.68%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
79 (50.32%)
Mejor transacción:
251.35 USD
Peor transacción:
-256.38 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
12 122.66 USD (321 951 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10 316.03 USD (274 971 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (1 636.44 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 483.68 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
68.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.92%
Último trade:
21 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.67
Transacciones Largas:
104 (66.24%)
Transacciones Cortas:
53 (33.76%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.18
Beneficio Esperado:
11.51 USD
Beneficio medio:
155.42 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-130.58 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-2 127.43 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 127.43 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
-33.52%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 134.98 USD
Máxima:
2 676.59 USD (35.77%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
43.54% (1 438.38 USD)
De fondos:
10.28% (330.27 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 157
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 47K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +251.35 USD
Peor transacción: -256 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 636.44 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 127.43 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
otros 196...
🌐 Family Traders – Your Strategic Partner in Smart Trading

Family Traders is a reliable provider of precision trading signals, offering real-time, data-backed market analysis tailored to empower traders at every level—from novices to seasoned professionals. Our mission is to help you trade smarter and more confidently in dynamic financial markets.

🔍 Why Trade with Family Traders?

High-Accuracy Signals
Every signal is meticulously crafted by our expert analysts using a combination of technical and fundamental strategies, ensuring optimal trade setups.

Instant Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead of the market with instant notifications via Telegram or WhatsApp, guiding you on the best entry and exit opportunities.

Emphasis on Risk Management
Each signal includes clearly defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, helping you protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Transparent & Educational Approach
Gain access to detailed performance reports and continuous trading education to elevate your skills over time.

Engaged Trading Community
Join a private community of active traders, where insights are shared and collective growth is encouraged.

💡 Margin Per Trade: 1%
Example: With a $1000 balance, use lot size 0.01 per trade.

📈 Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently.

With Family Traders, you no longer need to worry about market noise. Focus on refining your strategy—while we handle the analysis and provide you with the signals that matter.


2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 02:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 09:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 00:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 11:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 06:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 05:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Family Traders
30 USD al mes
60%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
22
0%
157
49%
68%
1.17
11.51
USD
44%
1:50
