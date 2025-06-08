SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Expert Pro
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert Pro

Md Delowar Hossen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
18 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 23%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
77
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
56 (72.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (27.27%)
En iyi işlem:
11.21 USD
En kötü işlem:
-8.05 USD
Brüt kâr:
152.10 USD (15 574 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-37.74 USD (4 572 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (21.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.77 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.45
Alım-satım etkinliği:
33.25%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.61%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
7.11
Alış işlemleri:
20 (25.97%)
Satış işlemleri:
57 (74.03%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.03
Beklenen getiri:
1.49 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.80 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-16.08 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-16.08 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
4.40%
Yıllık tahmin:
53.41%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.05 USD
Maksimum:
16.08 USD (6.43%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.92% (16.08 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.07% (26.07 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 51
EURUSD 25
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 84
EURUSD 31
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 8.7K
EURUSD 3.2K
BTCUSD -954
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +11.21 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -16.08 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live33" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.37 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 311
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1127
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.48 × 8811
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3499
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.53 × 458
130 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

My MQL5 account shows less than 50% of my actual monthly performance; the correct results can be verified via my Myfxbook link.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-5000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22


İnceleme yok
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 17:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 17:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.18 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.31 16:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 09:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 15:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.08 03:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.08 03:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Expert Pro
Ayda 30 USD
23%
0
0
USD
259
USD
18
0%
77
72%
33%
4.03
1.49
USD
10%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.