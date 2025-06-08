SignalsSections
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert Pro

Md Delowar Hossen
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
125
Profit Trades:
93 (74.40%)
Loss Trades:
32 (25.60%)
Best trade:
11.21 USD
Worst trade:
-9.24 USD
Gross Profit:
236.77 USD (23 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56.10 USD (6 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (15.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.77 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
48.57%
Max deposit load:
19.73%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.24
Long Trades:
47 (37.60%)
Short Trades:
78 (62.40%)
Profit Factor:
4.22
Expected Payoff:
1.45 USD
Average Profit:
2.55 USD
Average Loss:
-1.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.08 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.37%
Annual Forecast:
65.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
16.08 USD (6.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.92% (16.08 USD)
By Equity:
20.07% (42.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 77
EURUSD 47
BTCUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 117
EURUSD 64
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 6.1K
BTCUSD -954
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.21 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.37 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 311
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1127
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.48 × 8811
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3499
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.53 × 458
130 more...
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

My MQL5 account shows less than 75% of my actual monthly performance; the correct results can be verified via my Myfxbook link.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-5000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22


No reviews
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 15:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 15:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 14:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 17:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 17:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.18 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Expert Pro
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
559
USD
31
0%
125
74%
49%
4.22
1.45
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

