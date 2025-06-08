SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Expert Pro
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert Pro

Md Delowar Hossen
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
31 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 34%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
127
Gewinntrades:
94 (74.01%)
Verlusttrades:
33 (25.98%)
Bester Trade:
11.21 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9.24 USD
Bruttoprofit:
237.72 USD (23 408 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-56.22 USD (6 342 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (15.22 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
30.77 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading-Aktivität:
48.57%
Max deposit load:
19.73%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
11.29
Long-Positionen:
47 (37.01%)
Short-Positionen:
80 (62.99%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.23
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.43 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.53 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-5.69 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-16.08 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.46%
Jahresprognose:
66.26%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.05 USD
Maximaler:
16.08 USD (6.43%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.92% (16.08 USD)
Kapital:
20.07% (42.46 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 79
EURUSD 47
BTCUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 117
EURUSD 64
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 6.1K
BTCUSD -954
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +11.21 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -9 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +15.22 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5.69 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live33" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.37 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 311
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1127
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.48 × 8811
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3499
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.53 × 458
noch 130 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

My MQL5 account shows less than 75% of my actual monthly performance; the correct results can be verified via my Myfxbook link.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-5000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22


Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 15:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 15:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 14:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 17:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 17:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.18 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Expert Pro
30 USD pro Monat
34%
0
0
USD
560
USD
31
0%
127
74%
49%
4.22
1.43
USD
20%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.