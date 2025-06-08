SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Expert Pro
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert Pro

Md Delowar Hossen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
18 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 23%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
77
Profit Trade:
56 (72.72%)
Loss Trade:
21 (27.27%)
Best Trade:
11.21 USD
Worst Trade:
-8.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
152.10 USD (15 574 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-37.74 USD (4 572 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (21.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30.77 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
33.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.61%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.11
Long Trade:
20 (25.97%)
Short Trade:
57 (74.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.03
Profitto previsto:
1.49 USD
Profitto medio:
2.72 USD
Perdita media:
-1.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-16.08 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-16.08 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
4.40%
Previsione annuale:
53.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.05 USD
Massimale:
16.08 USD (6.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.92% (16.08 USD)
Per equità:
10.07% (26.07 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 51
EURUSD 25
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 84
EURUSD 31
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 8.7K
EURUSD 3.2K
BTCUSD -954
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.21 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.29 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.08 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.37 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 311
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1127
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.48 × 8811
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3499
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.53 × 458
130 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

My MQL5 account shows less than 50% of my actual monthly performance; the correct results can be verified via my Myfxbook link.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-5000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 17:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 17:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.18 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.31 16:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 09:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 15:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.08 03:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.08 03:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Expert Pro
30USD al mese
23%
0
0
USD
259
USD
18
0%
77
72%
33%
4.03
1.49
USD
10%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.