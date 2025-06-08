シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Expert Pro
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert Pro

Md Delowar Hossen
レビュー0件
信頼性
31週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 34%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
127
利益トレード:
94 (74.01%)
損失トレード:
33 (25.98%)
ベストトレード:
11.21 USD
最悪のトレード:
-9.24 USD
総利益:
237.72 USD (23 408 pips)
総損失:
-56.22 USD (6 342 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (15.22 USD)
最大連続利益:
30.77 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.45
取引アクティビティ:
48.57%
最大入金額:
19.73%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
11.29
長いトレード:
47 (37.01%)
短いトレード:
80 (62.99%)
プロフィットファクター:
4.23
期待されたペイオフ:
1.43 USD
平均利益:
2.53 USD
平均損失:
-1.70 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-5.69 USD)
最大連続損失:
-16.08 USD (2)
月間成長:
5.46%
年間予想:
66.26%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.05 USD
最大の:
16.08 USD (6.43%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.92% (16.08 USD)
エクイティによる:
20.07% (42.46 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD 79
EURUSD 47
BTCUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD 117
EURUSD 64
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 6.1K
BTCUSD -954
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +11.21 USD
最悪のトレード: -9 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +15.22 USD
最大連続損失: -5.69 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live33"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.37 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 311
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1127
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.48 × 8811
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3499
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.53 × 458
130 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

My MQL5 account shows less than 75% of my actual monthly performance; the correct results can be verified via my Myfxbook link.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-5000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22


レビューなし
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 15:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 15:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 14:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 17:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 17:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.18 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Expert Pro
30 USD/月
34%
0
0
USD
560
USD
31
0%
127
74%
49%
4.22
1.43
USD
20%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください