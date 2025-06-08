- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|79
|EURUSD
|55
|BTCUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GBPUSD
|117
|EURUSD
|79
|BTCUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|7.6K
|BTCUSD
|-954
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live33"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.18 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.28 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.37 × 554
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.38 × 311
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.40 × 616
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.42 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.45 × 1127
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.48 × 8811
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.52 × 3499
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.53 × 458
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach.
I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.
- Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Monthly target -5%.
- Yearly target-100%.
- Recommended balance-2000$
Contact:
https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1
