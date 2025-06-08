시그널섹션
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert Pro

Md Delowar Hossen
0 리뷰
안정성
33
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 36%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
135
이익 거래:
102 (75.55%)
손실 거래:
33 (24.44%)
최고의 거래:
11.21 USD
최악의 거래:
-9.24 USD
총 수익:
252.37 USD (24 924 pips)
총 손실:
-56.22 USD (6 342 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (15.22 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
30.77 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.46
거래 활동:
47.25%
최대 입금량:
19.73%
최근 거래:
17 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
12.20
롱(주식매수):
48 (35.56%)
숏(주식차입매도):
87 (64.44%)
수익 요인:
4.49
기대수익:
1.45 USD
평균 이익:
2.47 USD
평균 손실:
-1.70 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-5.69 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-16.08 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
3.97%
연간 예측:
48.17%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.05 USD
최대한의:
16.08 USD (6.43%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.92% (16.08 USD)
자본금별:
20.07% (42.46 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 79
EURUSD 55
BTCUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD 117
EURUSD 79
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 7.6K
BTCUSD -954
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +11.21 USD
최악의 거래: -9 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +15.22 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5.69 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live33"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.37 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 311
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1127
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.48 × 8811
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3499
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.53 × 458
130 더...
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

My MQL5 account shows less than 75% of my actual monthly performance; the correct results can be verified via my Myfxbook link.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-2000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22


리뷰 없음
