信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Expert Pro
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert Pro

Md Delowar Hossen
0条评论
可靠性
31
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 34%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
127
盈利交易:
94 (74.01%)
亏损交易:
33 (25.98%)
最好交易:
11.21 USD
最差交易:
-9.24 USD
毛利:
237.72 USD (23 408 pips)
毛利亏损:
-56.22 USD (6 342 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (15.22 USD)
最大连续盈利:
30.77 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.45
交易活动:
48.57%
最大入金加载:
19.73%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
11.29
长期交易:
47 (37.01%)
短期交易:
80 (62.99%)
利润因子:
4.23
预期回报:
1.43 USD
平均利润:
2.53 USD
平均损失:
-1.70 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-5.69 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-16.08 USD (2)
每月增长:
5.46%
年度预测:
66.26%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.05 USD
最大值:
16.08 USD (6.43%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.92% (16.08 USD)
净值:
20.07% (42.46 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 79
EURUSD 47
BTCUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 117
EURUSD 64
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 6.1K
BTCUSD -954
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +11.21 USD
最差交易: -9 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +15.22 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.69 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live33 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.37 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 311
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1127
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.48 × 8811
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3499
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.53 × 458
130 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

My MQL5 account shows less than 75% of my actual monthly performance; the correct results can be verified via my Myfxbook link.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-5000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22


没有评论
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 15:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 15:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 14:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 17:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 17:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.18 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Expert Pro
每月30 USD
34%
0
0
USD
560
USD
31
0%
127
74%
49%
4.22
1.43
USD
20%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载