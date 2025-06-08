SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Expert Pro
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert Pro

Md Delowar Hossen
0 avis
Fiabilité
18 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 23%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
77
Bénéfice trades:
56 (72.72%)
Perte trades:
21 (27.27%)
Meilleure transaction:
11.21 USD
Pire transaction:
-8.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
152.10 USD (15 574 pips)
Perte brute:
-37.74 USD (4 572 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (21.29 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
30.77 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.45
Activité de trading:
33.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.61%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
7.11
Longs trades:
20 (25.97%)
Courts trades:
57 (74.03%)
Facteur de profit:
4.03
Rendement attendu:
1.49 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-16.08 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-16.08 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.40%
Prévision annuelle:
53.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
16.08 USD (6.43%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.92% (16.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.07% (26.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 51
EURUSD 25
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 84
EURUSD 31
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 8.7K
EURUSD 3.2K
BTCUSD -954
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11.21 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.29 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -16.08 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.37 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 311
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1127
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.48 × 8811
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3499
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.53 × 458
130 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

My MQL5 account shows less than 50% of my actual monthly performance; the correct results can be verified via my Myfxbook link.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-5000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22


Aucun avis
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 17:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 17:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.18 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.31 16:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 09:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 15:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.08 03:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.08 03:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Expert Pro
30 USD par mois
23%
0
0
USD
259
USD
18
0%
77
72%
33%
4.03
1.49
USD
10%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.