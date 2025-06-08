- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|51
|EURUSD
|25
|BTCUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|84
|EURUSD
|31
|BTCUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|8.7K
|EURUSD
|3.2K
|BTCUSD
|-954
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.18 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.28 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.37 × 554
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.38 × 311
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.40 × 616
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.42 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.45 × 1127
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.48 × 8811
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.52 × 3499
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.53 × 458
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach.
I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.
- Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Monthly target -5%.
- Yearly target-100%.
- Recommended balance-5000$
Contact:
https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1
USD
USD
USD