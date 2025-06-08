SinaisSeções
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert Pro

Md Delowar Hossen
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
31 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 34%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
127
Negociações com lucro:
94 (74.01%)
Negociações com perda:
33 (25.98%)
Melhor negociação:
11.21 USD
Pior negociação:
-9.24 USD
Lucro bruto:
237.72 USD (23 408 pips)
Perda bruta:
-56.22 USD (6 342 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (15.22 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
30.77 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.45
Atividade de negociação:
48.57%
Depósito máximo carregado:
19.73%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
11.29
Negociações longas:
47 (37.01%)
Negociações curtas:
80 (62.99%)
Fator de lucro:
4.23
Valor esperado:
1.43 USD
Lucro médio:
2.53 USD
Perda média:
-1.70 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-5.69 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-16.08 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
5.46%
Previsão anual:
66.26%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.05 USD
Máximo:
16.08 USD (6.43%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.92% (16.08 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
20.07% (42.46 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 79
EURUSD 47
BTCUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 117
EURUSD 64
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 6.1K
BTCUSD -954
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +11.21 USD
Pior negociação: -9 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +15.22 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.69 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.37 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 311
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1127
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.48 × 8811
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3499
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.53 × 458
130 mais ...
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

My MQL5 account shows less than 75% of my actual monthly performance; the correct results can be verified via my Myfxbook link.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-5000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22


Sem comentários
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 15:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 15:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 14:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 17:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 17:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.18 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
