Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
19 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 102%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
218
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
218 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
44.94 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 776.03 USD (1 726 981 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
218 (1 776.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 776.03 USD (218)
Sharpe oranı:
1.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.41%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
104.55%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
209 (95.87%)
Satış işlemleri:
9 (4.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
8.15 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.15 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
18.04%
Yıllık tahmin:
218.83%
Algo alım-satım:
6%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 218
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.7M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +44.94 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 218
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 776.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real29" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
This version maintains the essence of your message while improving clarity and readability. Let me know if you’d like any adjustments!


İnceleme yok
2025.07.30 15:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 08:06
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 08:06
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 16:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.27 13:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.27 06:49
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.27 04:49
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:20 - 1:50
2025.06.24 13:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 13:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.20 08:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 20:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 16:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 13:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 12:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 09:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.29 02:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.29 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 16:53
Share of trading days is too low
