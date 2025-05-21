SignaleKategorien
Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
30 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 211%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
497
Gewinntrades:
493 (99.19%)
Verlusttrades:
4 (0.80%)
Bester Trade:
70.81 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-152.64 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 976.85 USD (3 789 703 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-216.23 USD (185 774 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
347 (2 669.23 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 669.23 USD (347)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading-Aktivität:
87.85%
Max deposit load:
104.55%
Letzter Trade:
17 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
24.64
Long-Positionen:
451 (90.74%)
Short-Positionen:
46 (9.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
18.39
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-54.06 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-60.02 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-152.64 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.31%
Jahresprognose:
125.11%
Algo-Trading:
2%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
152.64 USD (2.69%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.32% (152.64 USD)
Kapital:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 497
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.6M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +70.81 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -153 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 347
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +2 669.23 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -60.02 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real29" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
11.79 × 225
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
This version maintains the essence of your message while improving clarity and readability. Let me know if you’d like any adjustments!


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
