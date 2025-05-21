信号部分
Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
可靠性
30
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 211%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
497
盈利交易:
493 (99.19%)
亏损交易:
4 (0.80%)
最好交易:
70.81 USD
最差交易:
-152.64 USD
毛利:
3 976.85 USD (3 789 703 pips)
毛利亏损:
-216.23 USD (185 774 pips)
最大连续赢利:
347 (2 669.23 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2 669.23 USD (347)
夏普比率:
0.76
交易活动:
87.85%
最大入金加载:
104.55%
最近交易:
14 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
24.64
长期交易:
451 (90.74%)
短期交易:
46 (9.26%)
利润因子:
18.39
预期回报:
7.57 USD
平均利润:
8.07 USD
平均损失:
-54.06 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-60.02 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-152.64 USD (1)
每月增长:
10.31%
年度预测:
125.11%
算法交易:
2%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
152.64 USD (2.69%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.32% (152.64 USD)
净值:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 497
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 3.6M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +70.81 USD
最差交易: -153 USD
最大连续赢利: 347
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +2 669.23 USD
最大连续亏损: -60.02 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real29 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
11.79 × 225
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
