SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Coinblot
Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 102%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
218
Profit Trade:
218 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
44.94 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 776.03 USD (1 726 981 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
218 (1 776.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 776.03 USD (218)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.19
Attività di trading:
85.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
104.55%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
209 (95.87%)
Short Trade:
9 (4.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
8.15 USD
Profitto medio:
8.15 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
18.04%
Previsione annuale:
218.83%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 218
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.7M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +44.94 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 218
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 776.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real29" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
This version maintains the essence of your message while improving clarity and readability. Let me know if you’d like any adjustments!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.30 15:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 08:06
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 08:06
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 16:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.27 13:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.27 06:49
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.27 04:49
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:20 - 1:50
2025.06.24 13:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 13:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.20 08:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 20:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 16:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 13:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 12:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 09:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.29 02:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.29 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 16:53
Share of trading days is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Coinblot
30USD al mese
102%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
19
6%
218
100%
85%
n/a
8.15
USD
56%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.