Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
0 리뷰
안정성
30
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 211%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
497
이익 거래:
493 (99.19%)
손실 거래:
4 (0.80%)
최고의 거래:
70.81 USD
최악의 거래:
-152.64 USD
총 수익:
3 976.85 USD (3 789 703 pips)
총 손실:
-216.23 USD (185 774 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
347 (2 669.23 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 669.23 USD (347)
샤프 비율:
0.76
거래 활동:
79.06%
최대 입금량:
104.55%
최근 거래:
32 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
24.64
롱(주식매수):
451 (90.74%)
숏(주식차입매도):
46 (9.26%)
수익 요인:
18.39
기대수익:
7.57 USD
평균 이익:
8.07 USD
평균 손실:
-54.06 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-60.02 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-152.64 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
0.00%
연간 예측:
0.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
2%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
152.64 USD (2.69%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.32% (152.64 USD)
자본금별:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 497
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 3.6M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +70.81 USD
최악의 거래: -153 USD
연속 최대 이익: 347
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +2 669.23 USD
연속 최대 손실: -60.02 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real29"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
20.48 × 602
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
Important Disclaimer:


2026.01.12 14:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 14:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Coinblot
월별 30 USD
211%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
30
2%
497
99%
79%
18.39
7.57
USD
56%
1:100
