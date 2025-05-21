SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Coinblot
Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
30 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 211%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
497
Transacciones Rentables:
493 (99.19%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
4 (0.80%)
Mejor transacción:
70.81 USD
Peor transacción:
-152.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 976.85 USD (3 789 703 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-216.23 USD (185 774 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
347 (2 669.23 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 669.23 USD (347)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.76
Actividad comercial:
87.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
104.55%
Último trade:
14 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
24.64
Transacciones Largas:
451 (90.74%)
Transacciones Cortas:
46 (9.26%)
Factor de Beneficio:
18.39
Beneficio Esperado:
7.57 USD
Beneficio medio:
8.07 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-54.06 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-60.02 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-152.64 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.31%
Pronóstico anual:
125.11%
Trading algorítmico:
2%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
152.64 USD (2.69%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.32% (152.64 USD)
De fondos:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 497
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 3.6M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +70.81 USD
Peor transacción: -153 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 347
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 669.23 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -60.02 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real29" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
11.79 × 225
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
This version maintains the essence of your message while improving clarity and readability. Let me know if you’d like any adjustments!


No hay comentarios
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Coinblot
30 USD al mes
211%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
30
2%
497
99%
88%
18.39
7.57
USD
56%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.