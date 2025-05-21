SinaisSeções
Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
30 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 211%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
497
Negociações com lucro:
493 (99.19%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (0.80%)
Melhor negociação:
70.81 USD
Pior negociação:
-152.64 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 976.85 USD (3 789 703 pips)
Perda bruta:
-216.23 USD (185 774 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
347 (2 669.23 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 669.23 USD (347)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.76
Atividade de negociação:
87.85%
Depósito máximo carregado:
104.55%
Último negócio:
15 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
24.64
Negociações longas:
451 (90.74%)
Negociações curtas:
46 (9.26%)
Fator de lucro:
18.39
Valor esperado:
7.57 USD
Lucro médio:
8.07 USD
Perda média:
-54.06 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-60.02 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-152.64 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
10.31%
Previsão anual:
125.11%
Algotrading:
2%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
152.64 USD (2.69%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.32% (152.64 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 497
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 3.6M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +70.81 USD
Pior negociação: -153 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 347
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +2 669.23 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -60.02 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real29" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
11.79 × 225
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
This version maintains the essence of your message while improving clarity and readability. Let me know if you’d like any adjustments!


