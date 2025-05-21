СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Coinblot
Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
0 отзывов
Надежность
30 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 211%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
497
Прибыльных трейдов:
493 (99.19%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (0.80%)
Лучший трейд:
70.81 USD
Худший трейд:
-152.64 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 976.85 USD (3 789 703 pips)
Общий убыток:
-216.23 USD (185 774 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
347 (2 669.23 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2 669.23 USD (347)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.76
Торговая активность:
87.85%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
104.55%
Последний трейд:
13 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
24.64
Длинных трейдов:
451 (90.74%)
Коротких трейдов:
46 (9.26%)
Профит фактор:
18.39
Мат. ожидание:
7.57 USD
Средняя прибыль:
8.07 USD
Средний убыток:
-54.06 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-60.02 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-152.64 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
10.31%
Годовой прогноз:
125.11%
Алготрейдинг:
2%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
152.64 USD (2.69%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.32% (152.64 USD)
По эквити:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 497
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 3.6M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +70.81 USD
Худший трейд: -153 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 347
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +2 669.23 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -60.02 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real29" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
11.79 × 225
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
This version maintains the essence of your message while improving clarity and readability. Let me know if you’d like any adjustments!


Нет отзывов
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Coinblot
30 USD в месяц
211%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
30
2%
497
99%
88%
18.39
7.57
USD
56%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.