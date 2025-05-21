SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Coinblot
Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 211%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
497
Profit Trades:
493 (99.19%)
Loss Trades:
4 (0.80%)
Best trade:
70.81 USD
Worst trade:
-152.64 USD
Gross Profit:
3 976.85 USD (3 789 703 pips)
Gross Loss:
-216.23 USD (185 774 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
347 (2 669.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 669.23 USD (347)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
87.85%
Max deposit load:
104.55%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
24.64
Long Trades:
451 (90.74%)
Short Trades:
46 (9.26%)
Profit Factor:
18.39
Expected Payoff:
7.57 USD
Average Profit:
8.07 USD
Average Loss:
-54.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-60.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.64 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.31%
Annual Forecast:
125.11%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
152.64 USD (2.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.32% (152.64 USD)
By Equity:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 497
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.6M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.81 USD
Worst trade: -153 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 347
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 669.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
12.18 × 191
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
This version maintains the essence of your message while improving clarity and readability. Let me know if you’d like any adjustments!


No reviews
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Coinblot
30 USD per month
211%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
30
2%
497
99%
88%
18.39
7.57
USD
56%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.