Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
レビュー0件
信頼性
30週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 211%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
497
利益トレード:
493 (99.19%)
損失トレード:
4 (0.80%)
ベストトレード:
70.81 USD
最悪のトレード:
-152.64 USD
総利益:
3 976.85 USD (3 789 703 pips)
総損失:
-216.23 USD (185 774 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
347 (2 669.23 USD)
最大連続利益:
2 669.23 USD (347)
シャープレシオ:
0.76
取引アクティビティ:
87.85%
最大入金額:
104.55%
最近のトレード:
16 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
24.64
長いトレード:
451 (90.74%)
短いトレード:
46 (9.26%)
プロフィットファクター:
18.39
期待されたペイオフ:
7.57 USD
平均利益:
8.07 USD
平均損失:
-54.06 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-60.02 USD)
最大連続損失:
-152.64 USD (1)
月間成長:
10.31%
年間予想:
125.11%
アルゴリズム取引:
2%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
152.64 USD (2.69%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.32% (152.64 USD)
エクイティによる:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 497
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 3.6M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +70.81 USD
最悪のトレード: -153 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 347
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +2 669.23 USD
最大連続損失: -60.02 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real29"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
11.79 × 225
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
This version maintains the essence of your message while improving clarity and readability. Let me know if you’d like any adjustments!


レビューなし
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
