Md Modasser Hossain

Coinblot

Md Modasser Hossain
0 avis
Fiabilité
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 101%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
215
Bénéfice trades:
215 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
44.94 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 761.06 USD (1 712 011 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
215 (1 761.06 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 761.06 USD (215)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.20
Activité de trading:
85.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
104.55%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
206 (95.81%)
Courts trades:
9 (4.19%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
8.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.23%
Prévision annuelle:
209.12%
Algo trading:
6%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
56.48% (1 208.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 215
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.7M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +44.94 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 215
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 761.06 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real29" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Coinblot is designed to optimize trading efficiency while ensuring a secure and reliable money management strategy. Our system has undergone extensive testing using a strategy tester, demonstrating an impressive 25x profit over the course of a year.


Additionally, the risk factor remains below 70%, significantly minimizing potential losses and ensuring stability in market fluctuations. With this strategic approach, traders can confidently engage in automated trading while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Keep the following key points in mind:
Subscription Guidelines

1) Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: Exness

2) Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

3) Minimum deposit: 2000 USDT (Risk below 60% and never will drop the account)

   Recommended deposit: 3000 USDT (Risk below 40% and lifetime under the risk)

Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS. For the best VPS server, you man contact:

Phone: +1 (347) 709-8651

Email: coinblot@gmail.com

website: www.coinblot.com



Important Disclaimer:
This version maintains the essence of your message while improving clarity and readability. Let me know if you’d like any adjustments!


Aucun avis
2025.07.30 15:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 08:06
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 08:06
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 16:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.27 13:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.27 06:49
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.27 04:49
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:20 - 1:50
2025.06.24 13:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 13:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.20 08:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 20:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 16:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 13:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 12:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 09:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.29 02:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.29 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 16:53
Share of trading days is too low
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Coinblot
30 USD par mois
101%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
19
6%
215
100%
85%
n/a
8.19
USD
56%
1:100
Copier

