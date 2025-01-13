SinyallerBölümler
Andrey Shvecov

EA Four Indicators

Andrey Shvecov
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
37 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 155%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 534
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 179 (76.85%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
355 (23.14%)
En iyi işlem:
21.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.06 USD
Brüt kâr:
667.74 USD (235 972 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-382.13 USD (121 229 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (6.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
41.80 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
7.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
84.91%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
55 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
3.86
Alış işlemleri:
900 (58.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
634 (41.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.75
Beklenen getiri:
0.19 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.57 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.08 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-23.23 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-73.90 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
6.46%
Yıllık tahmin:
78.36%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.86 USD
Maksimum:
74.06 USD (35.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
21.86% (57.62 USD)
Varlığa göre:
32.31% (45.78 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
.US30Cash 1527
BRENT 3
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
.US30Cash 285
BRENT 1
EURUSD 0
USDCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
.US30Cash 115K
BRENT 9
EURUSD -2
USDCHF 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +21.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -20 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -23.23 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.32 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.53 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.57 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
0.70 × 20
Exness-Real17
0.73 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 8
Tickmill-Live10
1.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.45 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
1.84 × 80
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.97 × 29
TradersWay-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.80 × 5
Exness-Real9
2.82 × 11
Exness-Real4
3.00 × 2
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.

The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.

A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.


Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov&nbsp;

İnceleme yok
2025.04.10 00:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.24 17:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.18 18:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 15:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 02:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.10 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.30 11:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.27 13:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.24 14:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.23 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.22 14:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.01.22 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 14:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 10:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.16 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.13 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
