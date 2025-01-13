- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|1527
|BRENT
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|.US30Cash
|285
|BRENT
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|.US30Cash
|115K
|BRENT
|9
|EURUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.32 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.53 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.57 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.70 × 20
|
Exness-Real17
|0.73 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.45 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.50 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.84 × 80
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.97 × 29
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real9
|2.82 × 11
|
Exness-Real4
|3.00 × 2
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.
The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.
A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.
Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov
